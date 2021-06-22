Rwanda: RIB Questions Woman Seen on Taxi-Moto With Baby Strapped on Her Back

21 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Liesse Niwe

The woman who was seen in a photo that trended on social networking sites last week has been questioned by investigators, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau has confirmed.

She was arrested over the weekend in Huye District, said Thierry Murangira, RIB spokesperson.

RIB also arrested the taxi-moto operator who was riding the commercial motorcycle in question.

The two are, however, not in custody although they still under investigation, Murangira added.

The duo face charges related to "unintentional bodily injuries", he said.

Murangira said they will soon hand over their file to prosecutors.

According to article 118 of the penal code, if dragged to court and subsequently found guilty, the duo could serve a jail term of between three and six months or be fined between Rwf500,000 and Rwf1 million, or both.

The police issued a warning Friday against carrying children on motorcycles, saying a motorcycles are only allowed to carry a maximum of two people; the driver and a passenger.

CP John Bosco Kabera said even if the third person is a baby it is considered as overloading.

Besides, he said, the act "puts the child's life in great danger since the child does not have a helmet."

It is also illegal to put a child on a motorcycle even if they were without company, he added.

