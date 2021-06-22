Southern Africa: Support Crucial

21 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Pako Lebanna

Nacala — The newly-opened SADC Humanitarian and Operations Emergency Centre in Mozambique can only be effective with member states' full support and cooperation.

This was said by President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi in his keynote address on the occasion of the centre's official opening in Nacala yesterday.

He therefore encouraged all member states to submit names of focal points for the centre's operationalisation by July 30 as agreed.

Dr Masisi said the centre, a regional initiative, was aimed at assisting member states affected by natural disasters and other emergencies.

He explained that the main objective for creating it was to coordinate regional preparedness, response to emergencies as well as humanitarian assistance before, during and after disasters.

"It could not have come at a more appropriate time as the region continues to experience a plethora of disasters, especially those occasioned by climate change. As we know, many of our countries continue to suffer from the devastating impact of recurring disasters across the region," Dr Masisi said.

The President, who is SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security chairperson, cited the devastating effects of tropical cyclone Eloise on six SADC member states earlier this year and the humanitarian impact of the ongoing Mozambique insurgency.

He said such disasters caused great disruption to the lives and livelihoods of southern Africans.

They also derailed SADC member states' individual and collective efforts towards regional integration and economic prosperity, he said.

"We are confident that the centre will be able to effectively manage regional capabilities including disaster risk funding; technical expertise and equipment; as well as collaboration with national, regional and international cooperating partners," Dr Masisi said.

He commended Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and his country for offering to host the centre as well as speedy completion of the project.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X