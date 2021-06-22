Nigeria: APC Criticises Obaseki On Water Supply Failure in Edo

"APC is willing to give Governor Obaseki the blueprint for a viable and sustainable water supply scheme for the State."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki's administration of "failing" to address the water problem in the Edo Central District and other parts of the state.

The party described the situation as "unbearable and unacceptable".

The party's position is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson in the state, Chris Azebanwan.

The APC faulted Mr Obaseki's claim that his administration has within the last five years focused on water supply and, hence, sees no reason for water shortage in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Edo governor had said there was no reason for people not to enjoy public supply of water in their homes, considering the resources his administration has so far committed.

But Mr Azebanwan in the statement, said the party was baffled by the water issue.

He said that of particular importance was the case of Edo Central, where the federal government, as far back as 2018, had completed and handed over the Northern Esan water supply scheme to the state government.

"This water scheme designed to cover much of the senatorial district was estimated to have cost N3.85 billion and was supposed to generate two million gallons or nine million litres of water per day.

"The project was initiated by the Federal Government, with expectation that in no distant time the state government would carry out the reticulation aspect of the scheme so that the people of Edo Central could have potable water.

"In September 2019, the Edo Government publicly declared that a water reticulation project as part of the scheme, was nearing completion," it said.

It added that the state claimed it had concluded the training of communities to set up water associations while it planned "to meter the water from the plant", to regulate usage and check leakages.

The APC said it was wondering why "close to three years now, no drop of water was available from this water scheme to any home in the catchment area of the project".

The party called on the state government to admit that it had failed on that score, "rather than making a further promise of how it intended to erect giant boreholes and lay pipes for the same purpose".

"The people of the affected areas are tired of Governor Obaseki's promises and have suffered for too long, waiting for water.

"The best the government can do is to take action instead of gallivanting and claiming to be inspecting the water projects.

"There are practical options to make water available and affordable to Edo people.

"APC is willing and ready to give Governor Obaseki the blueprint for a viable and sustainable water supply scheme for the State," the party added.