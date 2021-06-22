South Africa: Soweto Group That Aimed to 'Remove All Illegal Foreign Nationals By Force' Muzzles Members

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Dudula gained prominence last week when it organised an operation that saw it and hundreds of Soweto residents confronting suspected drug dealers and illegal occupants of a supposed government property.

A group calling itself Dudula (Zulu for Bulldoze), which organised Soweto communities against foreign nationals, non-compliant businesses and drug dealers on 16 June, has gagged its members until a dedicated spokesperson is appointed.

"Outside communication is currently strictly prohibited. They were saying, no guys, don't entertain anyone so that should accountability issues come up, there is someone to take responsibility," Dudula Chairperson Peter Dimba said on Monday.

Dudula, buoyed by hundreds of Soweto residents, forcefully removed illegal occupants of a building and confronted suspected drug dealers in Diepkloof. (Photo: Oupa Nkosi)

Last week Dudula, buoyed by hundreds of Soweto residents who said they had had enough of their children's drug addiction, forcefully removed illegal occupants of a building and confronted suspected drug dealers in Diepkloof. This happened in the presence of dozens of armed police officers.

