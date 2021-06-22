Ethiopia: PM Abiy Congratulates Ethiopians Over Peaceful Conduct of Election

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated all Ethiopians over the peaceful conduct of the 6th general election held in Ethiopia on Monday.

In his message, the PM stated that Ethiopians have demonstrated to the whole world that democracy for Ethiopians is not only a wish but also part and parcel of their history.

"This day is a great day for all Ethiopians. We have been waiting so long to hold a democratic election. Today, we have accomplished that," the premier said in his Face-Book Message.

"We are able to successfully conduct a free and fair election by establishing an independent election board. Whoever the wins, Ethiopians have now registered a victory by actively participating in the election process freely without any pressure," he elaborated.

Prime Minister Abiy has also extended his appreciation to the Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Political Parties, the media, journalists, observers, civic society organizations, security forces and other pertinent actors for their contribution they have provided to the successful accomplishment of the election.