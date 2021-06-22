Ethiopia: PM Abiy Congratulates Ethiopians Over Peaceful Conduct of Election

22 June 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated all Ethiopians over the peaceful conduct of the 6th general election held in Ethiopia on Monday.

In his message, the PM stated that Ethiopians have demonstrated to the whole world that democracy for Ethiopians is not only a wish but also part and parcel of their history.

"This day is a great day for all Ethiopians. We have been waiting so long to hold a democratic election. Today, we have accomplished that," the premier said in his Face-Book Message.

"We are able to successfully conduct a free and fair election by establishing an independent election board. Whoever the wins, Ethiopians have now registered a victory by actively participating in the election process freely without any pressure," he elaborated.

Prime Minister Abiy has also extended his appreciation to the Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Political Parties, the media, journalists, observers, civic society organizations, security forces and other pertinent actors for their contribution they have provided to the successful accomplishment of the election.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X