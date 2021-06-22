Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend SADC Extraordinary Summit in Maputo, Mozambique

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, on 23 June 2021.

The purpose of the Summit is, among others, to consider the proposed SADC Regional Response and Support to the Republic of Mozambique to address terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado Province in the Republic of Mozambique.

This Summit will be a follow up of the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit that took place in Mozambique, on 27 May 2021.

The Summit will be preceded by a meeting of Ministers on Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and the Minister of State Security Ms Ayanda Dlodlo