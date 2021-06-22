South Africa: Business Would Do Well to Follow Jabu Mabuza's Example of Focusing On Action, Not Words

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

The untimely death of former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza has me reflecting on the words 'Only the good die young', immortalised by Billy Joel in 1977, but which can be traced back to a poem written in 1814 by English romantic poet William Wordsworth, called The Excursion: 'The good die first / And they whose hearts are dry as summer dust burn / Burn to the socket.' Searing words.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Whether 63 is young is relative, but what cannot be debated is that Jabu Mabuza's contribution to the South African business environment, as eloquently outlined in an obituary by Hlubi Xaba, has been cut short.

Mabuza was a self-made man who was equally at home on the street as in the boardroom. He will be remembered for, among other things, standing up for what he believed was right, and helping to mend the broken relationship between business and government.

As South Africans have learnt, a balanced relationship between government and business is required for the welfare of the economy and the nation.

The relationship was tainted by distrust during the Thabo Mbeki era and was left to fester and rot during the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X