Namibia: 58 Erongo Teachers Contract Covid

At least five schools have temporarily closed after 58 teachers and 188 learners and 11 institutional workers tested positive for Covid-19 at various schools in the Erongo region.

Erongo education director Erenfriede Stephanus, during the bi-weekly Covid-19 briefing, which was hosted by governor Neville Andre, said four schools were temporarily closed in the Omaruru circuit after positive cases were reported.

They are Usakos Secondary School, Karibib Junior Secondary School, Otjiperongo Junior Secondary School and Da-Palm Senior Secondary School. Flamingo Primary School in Walvis Bay was the fifth school that was temporarily closed yesterday after a positive case was reported.

"However, we are experiencing more challenges in Swakopmund as 24 teachers and 84 learners as well as three institutional workers tested positive for Covid-19. We also lost a teacher at Tamariskia Primary School while several other teachers and learners are in isolation," she explained.

Stephanus added a further eight teachers of Festus Gonteb Primary School in Swakopmund have contracted the virus, while seven teachers, including the principal of Namib High, are currently in isolation. As for the Walvis Bay circuit, she said 16 teachers and 24 learners tested positive at various schools.

One positive case was reported at a school in Arandis. "This poses a challenge on our education system, as we are currently following the bubble system whereby classes are divided into two groups and coming to school on different days," Stephanus said.

She urged parents to make sure learners use the days they are not going to school wisely. "Let them follow the schedules as set out by the various schools instead of them roaming the streets. We are all under threat. Let them stay home and be safe," Stephanus said.

Several schools have already sent out letters informing parents that they will close on Friday as announced by the education ministry for the winter holiday.