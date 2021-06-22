Namibia: Pandemic Halts Omusati Projects

The effects of the Covid-19 on the local economy has negatively impacted the completion of developmental projects in Omusati, governor Erginus Endjala said in his state of the regions address on Friday.

Endjala said since the start of the pandemic last year, there has been a shortage of indispensable goods and services on the local market.

Equally, industries and small income generating activities closed down, leading to loss of income for some citizens.

"Surely, all these anomalies have negatively affected implementation and eventually culminated into either delays or incompletion of some projects in our region," said Endjala.

Besides the challenges, Endjala said the region remains determined to complete all projects within the remaining timeframe to avoid funds returning to the treasury.

Endjala lauded the central government's continuous support, including allocating resources to improve service delivery, improving the living standards and bringing services closer to the people.

The governor also said the ministry of health has made good strides to ensure the wellbeing of the region's inhabitants.

A total number of 1 629 have tested positive for Covid-19, including 64 health workers. Of those, 20 have succumbed to Covid-19.

To this end, 4 872 have been vaccinated between April and now.

Of these, 2 966 have received their first dose while 1 906 have received their second dose.

In terms of HIV/AIDS, Endjala said his region is now providing antiretroviral therapy (ARV) at 40 clinics, six health centres and four district hospitals including some outreach points.

To date, 27 597 in the region are on ARV treatment.

Despite the challenges, the governor said the region was able to construct classrooms and ablution facilities.

Equally, the governor said over N$17 million was used to construct sewer, water and power projects at Tsandi, Oshikuku and Outapi, while more than N$8 million was spent on servicing 1 342 plots at Ruacana, Outapi, Oshikuku and Okahao respectively.

On housing, the region spent over a million to plan and survey land at Onesi and Okalongo.

A considerable amount of more than N$4 million was also used to re-gravel, upgrade roads to bitumen standards at Tsandi, Outapi, Oshikuku and Ruacana.

In terms of water, the region during the last financial year drilled 17 boreholes, rehabilitated 15 boreholes and made provision of short pipes to take water to the people. Also, 12 earth dams were dug to make water accessible in the communities. To promote trade and mitigate the adverse effects of Covid-19 on the local economy, N$400 000 was spent to construct Olefa open market at Outapi. A further N$43 million was used to construct the Outapi Industrial Park while N$42 million was used to construct the Omahenene Business Park.