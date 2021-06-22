Namibia: More Accused Added to Ex-Magistrate's Fraud Case

The State has added three more suspects to the matter in which former magistrate Walter 'Rooies' Mostert is charged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) with 29 criminal charges.

State prosecutor Dominic Lisulo yesterday added Joyline Kambutuku, Eveline Meroro and Salomo Joram to the charge sheet. A fourth suspect has died.

The matter was postponed to 29 July for Meroro to apply for legal aid.

Currently, Mostert and his co-accused are facing counts under the Anti-Corruption Act and the Immigration Control Act, and counts of money laundering, extortion, fraud and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The State is alleging that the charges emanate from a period between 2012 and 2013 when Mostert assisted a South African family to obtain Namibian identity documents illegally.

He allegedly furnished the ministry of home affairs with false documents that members of that family and their parents had been born at Usakos.

His co-accused allegedly helped him to carry out the offences.

In 2013, Mostert extorted N$90 000 from one Kosie Pieterse when he informed him his family member was arrested for overstaying in Namibia after the visa had expired, alleges the prosecution.

The prosecution is further alleging that Mostert fraudulently obtained N$250 000 from Pieterse.

He allegedly told Pieterse the money would help with his application to acquire Namibian permanent residence. Mostert is in police custody. He is represented by Evert Gous.