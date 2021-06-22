South Africa: The Third Time Around - Pandemic Horribilis Tests Gauteng and David Makhura Like Never Before

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

As the province of Gauteng finds itself in its worst crisis since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the systems of governance are coming under near-breakpoint pressure. Officials say private hospitals are full, while doctors say that government facilities are not being used effectively.

The fact that the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Joburg is still closed is adding fuel to the fire, with anger mounting over the government's inability to reopen it. This may well be the worst crisis that the Gauteng Premier David Makhura has faced, Life Esidimeni included.

Makhura has used dramatic language to illustrate the situation that his province is in. He said on Monday afternoon that the province "was on fire", and that in Gauteng, the "pandemic is out of control". He also railed against the fact that shops, football fields and restaurants "are full... are packed".

He has also appealed to people, again, to change their behaviour, to prevent the virus from spreading so fast and in such a deadly way.

Speaking while welcoming SANDF personnel to Gauteng to help in hospitals there, Makhura also said that the Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Tuesday and that it will consider recommending tighter restrictions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X