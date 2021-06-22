South Africa: The Third Time Around - Pandemic Horribilis Tests Gauteng and David Makhura Like Never Before

analysis

As the province of Gauteng finds itself in its worst crisis since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the systems of governance are coming under near-breakpoint pressure. Officials say private hospitals are full, while doctors say that government facilities are not being used effectively.

The fact that the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Joburg is still closed is adding fuel to the fire, with anger mounting over the government's inability to reopen it. This may well be the worst crisis that the Gauteng Premier David Makhura has faced, Life Esidimeni included.

Makhura has used dramatic language to illustrate the situation that his province is in. He said on Monday afternoon that the province "was on fire", and that in Gauteng, the "pandemic is out of control". He also railed against the fact that shops, football fields and restaurants "are full... are packed".

He has also appealed to people, again, to change their behaviour, to prevent the virus from spreading so fast and in such a deadly way.

Speaking while welcoming SANDF personnel to Gauteng to help in hospitals there, Makhura also said that the Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Tuesday and that it will consider recommending tighter restrictions...