Nigeria: All My Appointments, Projects Guided By Equity, Inclusiveness - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says so far, all the policies, initiatives, projects and appointments by his administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness.

He said: "There's actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions."

He said this in Abuja on Monday at the maiden edition of the APC Progressive Youth Conference 2021, with the theme 'The Future is a Decision'.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also said the criminal elements carrying arms against the peace and unity of the country would be brought to justice.

He said his administration was committed to tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Buhari said the APC youths should work for a better future for themselves and the country.

"As I've repeatedly said in recent weeks, every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly.

"As you're all aware, we're currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I'll like to reassure you that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them."

He told the APC youths: "Never despair, nor relent in our joint task of nation building. Remember we have no other country but Nigeria. It's the responsibility of every one of us to work towards the development and advancement of this country."