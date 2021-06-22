Nigeria: All My Appointments, Projects Guided By Equity, Inclusiveness - Buhari

22 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

President Muhammadu Buhari says so far, all the policies, initiatives, projects and appointments by his administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness.

He said: "There's actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions."

He said this in Abuja on Monday at the maiden edition of the APC Progressive Youth Conference 2021, with the theme 'The Future is a Decision'.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also said the criminal elements carrying arms against the peace and unity of the country would be brought to justice.

He said his administration was committed to tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Buhari said the APC youths should work for a better future for themselves and the country.

"As I've repeatedly said in recent weeks, every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly.

"As you're all aware, we're currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I'll like to reassure you that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them."

He told the APC youths: "Never despair, nor relent in our joint task of nation building. Remember we have no other country but Nigeria. It's the responsibility of every one of us to work towards the development and advancement of this country."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X