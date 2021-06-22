Nigeria: Buhari Approves Creation of 5 New Varsities

22 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of five new universities of technology and health specialized universities to close the huge gap in doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products.

He also approved a take-off grant of N4bn each for the universities of technology and N5bn each for the universities of health science from the funding resources of the TETFund to ensure early take-off of the institutions.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, said the president approved two additional universities of technology in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom States.

Also established were the National Institute of Technology in Abuja and two specialized universities of health, nutrition and medical sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

Echono said Buhari also approved that four existing Universities of Technology located in Yola, Akure, Owerri and Minna be upgraded and equipped.

He said: "The two new Universities of Technology will be established in 2021 while the upgrade of the existing four Universities of Technology and the National Institute of Technology will come on stream next year."

He said the specialized universities would lay a solid foundation for building national preparedness and resilience in anticipation of future challenges in the health sector while reducing medical tourism to countries like India, UAE, Egypt, Europe and the USA.

He said Buhari had promised to establish an apex National Institute of Technology in Abuja with six satellite Universities of Technology, one in each geo-political zone to stimulate rapid technological transformation of the country.

He said Buhari had also approved appointment of new chancellors for all universities in the country and that the details would be made available in due course.

