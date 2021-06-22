Nigeria: Bandits Terrorising Our People Are Foreigners - Niger Governor

22 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on Monday, claimed that most of the bandits terrorising the country are not Nigerians.

The governor said this while charging Nigerians to try their best not to "make them succeed in forcing us to change our normal lives.

"Most of these bandits are from outside the country. They are hired to cause problems for us. It is not the habit of the true Fulani to indulge in this kind of act."

This was as the governor released about 1,000 security agents to ensure the rescue of the 136 abducted students from Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The agencies comprise the military, police, civil defence and vigilantes.

After visits to some parents of the abducted children, Gov Bello assured them that his government had resolved to take decisive measures in ensuring their safe return.

The governor further said, "These bandits are well organised and coordinated. We cannot fold our arms anymore, but to take decisive and necessary steps to apprehend those involved; both the informants and the bandits.

"They started by displacing farmers from their farmlands. Next they moved to burning farms, then moved to kidnapping and forcing us to close our schools. Now, they have started attacking Islamic schools, only God knows what is next."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X