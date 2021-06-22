Nigeria: Bandits Terrorising Our People Are Foreigners - Niger Governor

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on Monday, claimed that most of the bandits terrorising the country are not Nigerians.

The governor said this while charging Nigerians to try their best not to "make them succeed in forcing us to change our normal lives.

"Most of these bandits are from outside the country. They are hired to cause problems for us. It is not the habit of the true Fulani to indulge in this kind of act."

This was as the governor released about 1,000 security agents to ensure the rescue of the 136 abducted students from Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The agencies comprise the military, police, civil defence and vigilantes.

After visits to some parents of the abducted children, Gov Bello assured them that his government had resolved to take decisive measures in ensuring their safe return.

The governor further said, "These bandits are well organised and coordinated. We cannot fold our arms anymore, but to take decisive and necessary steps to apprehend those involved; both the informants and the bandits.

"They started by displacing farmers from their farmlands. Next they moved to burning farms, then moved to kidnapping and forcing us to close our schools. Now, they have started attacking Islamic schools, only God knows what is next."