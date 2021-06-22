Nigeria: IGP Visit - Motorists, Residents Groan Over Blockade of Kano Main Roads

Many motorists and residents of Kano on Monday expressed worry over the blockade of major roads in Kano State metropolis as a result of the planned visit of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. The IGP is expected to attend the passing out parade of cadets at Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil scheduled for today, Tuesday.

Daily Trust observed that many roads, including Murtala Muhammad way, Audu Bako way, Tukur road, Airport road and Bompai road were all blocked by police officers for over two hours.

The incident according to many motorists caused a traffic grid, leaving motorists and residents to consider means of getting to their destinations.

A motorist on Bompai road said: "This is unfair honestly, just because IGP is visiting, roads would have to be blocked, even the Service Chiefs have visited severally without this harrowing experience."

Another motorist, Baba Ibrahim, said he could not access his children's school which is just about 400 meters away for over two hours because the police personnel blocked the road on Tukur road.

A resident of Unguwa Uku said he was blocked in a tricycle for almost an hour along Audu Bako way while taking food to his sick patient at Nasarawa Hospital.

"It's amazing that government doesn't always consider some important issues while taking this type of decision. Some people who have emergency problems are also affected by this," he lamented.

Reports said that apart from the IGP's visit, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is also expected to visit Kano within the week to commission some projects.

When contacted, the State Police spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the presence of his officers on major roads in the state.

He said some dignitaries were being expected to visit the state today.