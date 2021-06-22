South Africa: Electoral Commission Publishes Municipal Elections 2021 Deposit Amounts for Public Comment

press release

The Electoral Commission has invited public comment on the proposed rates of election deposits for the upcoming Municipal Elections 2021.

This follows the publication on Friday in the Government Gazette by the Chief Electoral Officer of proposed deposits to be paid by parties and independent candidates intending to contest the elections scheduled for 27 October 2021.

The proposed rates published in terms of Section 14(1)(b) and Section 17(2)(d) of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act, 2000 (Act 27 of 2000) are as follows:

(a) Three Thousand Five Hundred Rand (R3500.00) in respect of an election in a metropolitan municipality;

(b) Two Thousand Rand (R2000.00) in respect of an election in a local municipality with wards;

(c) One Thousand Rand (R1000.00) in respect of an election in a district municipality; and

(d) One Thousand Rand (R1000.00) in respect of an election in a ward if the party is not contesting PR election or an independent ward candidate

The proposed amounts are unchanged from those set in Municipal Elections 2016 and reflect a decrease of between 50 percent (for independent candidates and those choosing to contest a single ward), 12.5 percent (for those contesting metro councils) and 20 percent (for those contesting local councils) since Municipal Elections 2011.

Click here for details.

Under the proposal, a political party contesting all elections across the country (i.e. 44 District PR, 205 Local PR, 8 Metro PR and 4 468 wards) would pay a deposit of R482 000 for a total of 4 725 elections and ballot papers on which the party and its candidates would appear. This compared to R605 000 for contesting all 10 elections in National (1) and Provincial (9) Elections in 2019.

The Commission noted that it is yet to make a determination with regard to the amount of the election deposits for Municipal Elections 2021 and will accordingly consider all representations and comments in arriving at a final determination prior to the opening of candidate nominations.

Candidate nominations are scheduled to open after the official proclamation of the Municipal Elections 2021 by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma expected on 2 August 2021.

Representations and comments must be submitted by 16h00 on Friday 2 July 2021 to the Electoral Commission for the attention of Mr Kgosietsile Tshoke at deposits@elections.org.za or may be delivered to Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion, 0157