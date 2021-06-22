Kenya: Muteti Eyes Kenya's First Swimming Medal at the Olympics

21 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

American-based Kenyan swimmer Emily Muteti is gearing up for her maiden appearance at the Olympics, ahead of her debut at the rescheduled Games in Tokyo in July of 2021.

The 24-year old, who boasts a 12-year swimming career, is eyeing Kenya's first medal at the international sporting showpiece in the 100 metres butterfly discipline.

She hopes the experience she's garnered since her first competition at the Invitational Level Two Swimming Championships in South Africa a decade back will come in handy.

"It (the South African experience) was an eye-opener," she told Nairobi News.

"It was important to move out of the country and sample what the rest of the world has to offer in swimming and that made me fall in love with the sport."

A few years after the South African venture, Muteti, a Criminal Justice and Psychology student at the Grand Canyon University in the US, went on to feature at 2019 All African Games in Rabat.

Her impressive performance in North Africa was key as it earned her selection for the Tokyo Games.

"I was disappointed not to qualify for the Rio Olympics in 2016, but I was young at the time and that experience has made me a better athlete."

Most athletes' preps for this competition have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but Muteti is still optimistic about putting up a good show.

"I'm probably one of the luckiest athletes out there because I have been able to continue with my preparations while in college so I'm in the best shape possible and waiting for that moment."

