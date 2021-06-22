Zimbabwe: Qatar Airways Spreads Wings to Zimbabwe

Kariba Bureau

Qatar Airways joins a growing list of airlines flying into Zimbabwe further cementing the country's status as a safe tourism destination.

The airline with a wide network of routes brings in the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner connecting destinations in Asia, Europe and North America through the Middle Eastern country's airport.

Flights will start on August 6 with a flight from Doha to Lusaka before the same airplane flies to Harare the following day and to Lusaka before heading to Doha on a three-day weekly schedule on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

This becomes the airline's fifth and sixth new destinations launched in Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Africa's inherent potential has become a major draw-card for investment linking destinations on the continent to 140 other destinations in the world.

In a statement Qatar Airways communications department said with the two new routes, the carrier will operate over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker said the move would support the growth of tourism and economies in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

"Africa continues to be an area of strong growth for Qatar Airways and launching this service will support the development of the economy and tourism sector in both countries," said Mr Al Baker.

"Not only do we continue to rebuild our network after the pandemic, but we are actively expanding it with the addition of these two key destinations. These are the fifth and sixth new destinations in Africa added to our network since the start of the pandemic, taking our total new destinations added across the globe to 10."

Growing economic activity between Zambia and Zimbabwe with countries in Europe, Asia and America from various points in China had prompted addition of the routes.

The aircraft has a cargo capacity of 30 tonnes, becoming a linchpin in facilitating exports from the two countries.

Boasting 5-star Skytrax ratings on four different occasions together with Hamad International Airport for safety, passengers a guaranteed of world class travel.