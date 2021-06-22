Zimbabwe: Qatar Airways Spreads Wings to Zimbabwe

22 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

Qatar Airways joins a growing list of airlines flying into Zimbabwe further cementing the country's status as a safe tourism destination.

The airline with a wide network of routes brings in the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner connecting destinations in Asia, Europe and North America through the Middle Eastern country's airport.

Flights will start on August 6 with a flight from Doha to Lusaka before the same airplane flies to Harare the following day and to Lusaka before heading to Doha on a three-day weekly schedule on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

This becomes the airline's fifth and sixth new destinations launched in Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Africa's inherent potential has become a major draw-card for investment linking destinations on the continent to 140 other destinations in the world.

In a statement Qatar Airways communications department said with the two new routes, the carrier will operate over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker said the move would support the growth of tourism and economies in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

"Africa continues to be an area of strong growth for Qatar Airways and launching this service will support the development of the economy and tourism sector in both countries," said Mr Al Baker.

"Not only do we continue to rebuild our network after the pandemic, but we are actively expanding it with the addition of these two key destinations. These are the fifth and sixth new destinations in Africa added to our network since the start of the pandemic, taking our total new destinations added across the globe to 10."

Growing economic activity between Zambia and Zimbabwe with countries in Europe, Asia and America from various points in China had prompted addition of the routes.

The aircraft has a cargo capacity of 30 tonnes, becoming a linchpin in facilitating exports from the two countries.

Boasting 5-star Skytrax ratings on four different occasions together with Hamad International Airport for safety, passengers a guaranteed of world class travel.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X