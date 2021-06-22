Zimbabwe: Prosecutor Recuses Self From Chivayo Case

22 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

PUBLIC prosecutor Mr Brian Vito has recused himself from handling a bribery trial involving businessman Wicknell Chivayo citing personal circumstances.

A bribe of US$ 10 000 was allegedly given to former ZPC board chairman Stanley Kazhanje as an inducement to award Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited a tender.

New prosecutor Ms Cecilia Mashingaidze yesterday applied for postponement of the trial to July 13 and 14 to allow her time to prepare.

Chivayo and his company, represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, did not oppose the application heard before regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

Chivayo and his company denied ever bribing Kazhanje saying his company paid the money to the former ZPC board chairperson as payment for earlier consultation services.

While Intratrek Zimbabwe agrees it did transfer the sum of US$10 000 into the account of Stanley Kazhanje it has continually stated that the transfer was made before Kazhanje's appointment to the ZPC board and was for professional services rendered prior to the appointment.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X