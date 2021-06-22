Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Hinders Dembare 9 Memorial

Senior Sports Reporter

THE planned memorial service for the nine Dynamos supporters, who died in a car accident, could not go ahead as planned, because of the Covid-19 lockdown rules.

However, the Dynamos Football Club Supporters Association Harare Chapter executive, managed to hand over food hampers to the families of the deceased at the weekend.

The supporters' spokesperson, Solomon Chingono, said they almost called off the programme, which they have held since 2017.

However, they found alternative means to reach out to the families.

"Following Government's directive to call off all forms of gatherings, save for funerals, the event itself had to be toned down, but feeling the need to fulfil the charitable obligation, a contingency was thought of," said Chingono.

"Each member of the executive was tasked to meet a family representative, and hand over the food hampers.

"A total of nine hampers were distributed to the respective families, who expressed gratitude for the kind gesture extended.

"This was conducted at 10-minute intervals at a location in the CBD.

"Of the survivors, four also got a token of solidarity from the association. To cap it off, a WhatsApp group was created for the smooth handover of hampers.

"Various sister chapters, within the football club, contributed toward this donation.

"Outside the donation of hampers, a few individuals, through the association, saw to it that school fees for the children of the deceased are paid for the term."

Tragedy struck the DeMbare family on June 11, 2016, when a kombi carrying their supporters to Gweru, burst a rear tyre at the 173-kilometre peg near Battlefields.

There were nine deaths, and 16 injuries, including Vitalis Chironga of Crowborough, who is still walking on crutches.

Maxwell Machisi has since been confined to a wheelchair.

DeMbare supporters, who included Galileo Muchemwa, Spencer Gwasira, Prince Nheweyembwa, Rukudzo Mahupete, Patience Murefu, Peter Maemba, Kimberly Nduku, Violet Tauzeni and Rast Nezandoyi perished in that accident.

Meanwhile, former Dynamos forward, Ngandu Mangala, is in Namibia where he is hunting for a new club.

The striker was among the players who were shown the exit by the Glamour Boys earlier this year.

His handlers confirmed talks were at an advanced stage with an unnamed Namibian club.

Mangala is represented by Gilbert Sengwe.

"Mangala is out in Namibia and the deal is promising. At the moment, I think it's too early to divulge the name of the club, until we finalise everything," said Sengwe.

Football in Namibia has been suspended until June 30, following the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Mangala had his top-flight breakthrough with Dynamos, during the 2019 season, after signing from Division One side, Green Fuel.

The Congolese looked a good prospect, after scoring a beautiful second half brace, which gave Dynamos a winning start to the season.

But, he could not maintain the momentum, as he went on to spend nearly five months, without finding the target.

He was a notable omission when DeMbare announced a 28-man squad ahead of the start of the current season.

The Glamour Boys also parted ways with the likes of Kudzanai Dhemere, Munyaradzi Diya, Nkosi Mhlanga, Byron Madzokere, Albert Manenji, Tawanda Chisi, Lennox Mutsetse and goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

Dynamos were top of Group One, when the Chibuku Super Cup was halted, as part of the broad measures, to contain the spike in Covid-19 cases, in the country.