Guinea: Call for Bids - British Embassy Conakry's International Programme Fund

18 June 2021
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Conakry, Guinea — The British Embassy in Conakry is pleased to open a call for bids to the International Programme Fund (IPF) for projects running from July 2021 to March 2022.

The United Kingdom remains committed to a stable and prosperous Guinea by supporting human rights and civil society, good governance, open societies and encouraging a business climate conducive to investment.

All project bids must aim to promote, protect, and improve human rights, economic development and the rule of law in Guinea. Issues on which we welcome bids include - but are not limited to:

- the impact of COVID-19, good governance, sustainable economic development

- human rights and open societies, freedom of the press

- women empowerment and women's rights, girls' rights and education, gender-based violence, youth entrepreneurship

- the mining sector, agriculture and climate change (COP26)

Selection criteria

Bids will be assessed against the following criteria:

- project impact: delivering sustainable, meaningful change and a direct impact on the living conditions of beneficiaries

- project viability: including the capacity of implementing organisation to deliver outcomes

- project design: there must be clear links between the proposed activity and the project outcomes

- risk management: robust analysis of key risks, and a plan of action to manage and mitigate those risks

- value for money: including the number of direct beneficiaries and the scale of achievable outcomes

We draw your attention to the below key points:

- the project proposal should include detailed schedule of activities to be carried out, specifying objectives, indicator, and expected results. This must include the deliverables, the stakeholders, the cost and the duration (start and end) of the execution of the deliverables

- a detailed activity budget must be completed

- projects must be completed by 31 March 2022

- proposals should not exceed 200,000,000 GNF

]Process

Project proposals must be submitted to BritishEmbassy.Conakry@fcdo.gov.uk by 23:59 (GMT) on Friday,16 July 2021. Late proposals will not be considered.

Proposals must be submitted using the attached forms only (Project Proposal Form up to £10k (ODT, 65KB), Project Proposal Form above £10k (ODT, 73.5KB) and Activity Based Budget Template (ODS, 10.2KB)). Note that project proposals in English are strongly encouraged.

SOURCE British Embassy Conakry

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

