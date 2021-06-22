Morocco: Equatorial Guinea Wants to Give New Impetus to Cooperation Relations With Morocco (FM)

Rabat — Equatorial Guinea wants to give a new impetus to its cooperation relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue said Thursday in Rabat.

"The two countries intend to diversify their relations to include key sectors related to development," the Equatorial Guinea's official said in a statement, following his talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita.

This meeting is part of consultations on issues of common interest, he noted, recalling that Morocco and Equatorial Guinea have maintained cooperation relations for several decades.

Esono Angue announced the holding of a joint committee at the end of this year, noting that the two officials discussed the setting up of a roadmap to implement previously-signed bilateral agreements.

Referring to the Moroccan Sahara issue, the diplomat reiterated the support of his country to the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

"Equatorial Guinea has supported, supports, and will support the territorial integrity of Morocco," he said.