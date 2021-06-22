Guinea: Ebola - AfDB Approves $430,000 Grant for Guinea

15 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $430,000 grant to Guinea to fight the spread of the Ebola hemorrhagic fever epidemic throughout the country.

Since mid-February 2021, Guinea has been facing a resurgent Ebola-related epidemic, following the major crisis of 2014. This new epidemic comes against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which poses both health and socio-economic challenges to the West African country. The project was approved on June 3rd, according to a statement.

The funding from the bank will enable Guinea to strengthen the diagnostic and sample management capacity of six regional laboratories.

"These laboratories will receive sample collection kits, reagents, and infection prevention and control equipment. Four regional laboratories will also receive GeneXPert equipment and genome sequencers, and biologists will be trained in Ebola virus diagnosis.

"The project will also provide personal protective equipment and triage, isolation and case management facilities. In total, some 200 pieces of personal protective equipment will be distributed, including to health and community workers.

"Some 400 health workers and community volunteers will receive refresher training in infection prevention and case management, including survivors, in the affected regions," it added.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

