Gambia: KMC Launches € 580,000 Project

Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) in collaboration with the Federal Republic of Germany through its Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Dr. Gerd Muller on Thursday launched a two-year project worth 580,000 euros.

The project consists of different components; the construction of two access roads, 3 fire hydrants, an open shed, two toilet blocks and the installation of 30 solar lights at the BMZ Bakoteh Dumpsite Project.

The programme also availed the German official the opportunity to hand over 2 quad bikes, 30 fire extinguishers, and tree planting materials to KMC as part of its ongoing green zone project.

He also took part in planting of over 500 seedlings for the project's green zone at the Bakoteh Dumpsite.

Speaking at the launch, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), said the visit to the country by Dr. Gerd Muller demonstrates the strong partnership between Germany and The Gambia.

Mayor Bensouda described Bakoteh dumpsite as the largest solid waste management site in The Gambia and that his council has made significant investment to ensure the proper management of the dumpsite.

The council, he said, has constructed a fence at the dumpsite, which he said, is over 3.5 meters high and measuring 1.7 km.

The project, Mayor Bensouda indicated, is funded by the council.

"Today we celebrate the comprehensive efforts facilitated by the Federal Republic of Germany through the leadership of Minister Dr. Gerd Muller. The tri-lateral partnership between BMZ, SOS Children Villages and KMC is rapidly enhancing the management of the dumpsite," he added.

He revealed that the partnership has supported over 1000 children from 200 families in the communities of Bakoteh, Dippa Kunda and Manjai Kunda.

He reassured his council's commitment to fully utilising and maintaining the resources in sustainable waste management.

On his part, Dr. Gerd Muller, German minister for Economic Cooperation and Development said it is now time for change and people need to help and protect the future of children.

He said Germany is supporting KMC to improve the living conditions for children and adults living around the Bakoteh dumpsite, one of the largest communities in the country.

The German official revealed that they have made available 580,000 Euros to support the project which is expected to last for two years.

"My message for Gambia is the future of children and their education must be first priority in the country," Dr. Gerd Muller said.

For Mr. Benoit Poit, International Director Regional (IDR) the project is significant to the entire Greater Banjul Area and the country at large.

He observed that pollution is a factor that affects both children and adults, saying the launch of the project is remarkable in many ways.

The project, he added, would help to mitigate the challenges faced by both children and adults living around the vicinity of Bakoteh dumpsite.

