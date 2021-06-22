Gambia: Amdallai Customs Post Collects Over D96 Million

The Customs manager attached at the Amdallai Customs Post has disclosed to the board and top management of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) that they have collected D96,922,550 million in contrast to the D39,120,990.00 target between January and June 2021.

Sulayman Sawaneh pointed out that they have exceeded the said target by D57,801,560 million.

He made this revelation in a meeting with the GRA top officials who are on a nationwide field visit to the GRA region offices across the country.

The purpose of the visit is to enable the GRA board and top management to get firsthand information as regards the set revenue target given to their various customs posts across the country. The top officials were also opportune to discuss challenges, progress, and see how best those issues could be addressed.

According to Mr. Sawaneh, the post has a strategic location, being the shortest route that links the capital cities of Banjul and Dakar by land.

He said the post continues to take a leading role in revenue performance as compared to other stations. "We have an average revenue target of D6.5 million per month."

He said all these achievements are a result of hard work, dedication and of course commitment by the staff who are live there as a family.

However, Mr. Sawaneh said despite the achievements, "we have our challenges and among them include accommodation. Amadallai Post has a staff of 18 personnel out of which only eight are residents within the quarters, the remaining 10 are all renting."

"Secondly, the entire roofing system of the senior quarters require replacement as well as manager office .These two buildings are experiencing serious leakage. The entire wiring system of residence needs overhaul, burning of wires and damage to household appliances have become the order of the day."

"He also stated that unlike other staff quarters across the country, Amadalai senior staff quarters have never been furnished despite numerous requests."

He also stated that the bilateral meeting between the customs of the two countries seems to pay dividends, "as we now witness a slight relaxation of the restriction on the transit trade."

In response to the concerns raised, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe commended the Amadalai Customs Post staff for the excellence revenue performance registered within six months.

He reminded them that the annual target tasked by the government for GRA to collect for national development is not child's play. However, he said with this trend of collection by various tax offices across the country, surely GRA will this year achieve its set revenue annual target for the government.

Mr. Darboe thus encouraged them to redouble their efforts to endeavour that GRA could exceed its set target before the year's end. He also assured them that the issues raised by the tax manager would be addressed immediately.

He said that was why GRA board and top management deemed its fit as part of the annual routine to go out and meet their regional staff, discuss with them, know their constraints and see how best to address them to enable them to collect more revenue for national development.

For her part, the board chair Lady Madam Lucy Faye Jagne, equally thanked the staff of Amadalai Customs Post for their outstanding performance in revenue collection. She also advised them to maintain and protect the image of GRA and strengthen close collaboration among themselves.