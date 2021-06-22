Lesotho: League Race Still Open

22 June 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tsiane

Defending premier league champions, Bantu, last Sunday registered their ninth straight win beating LCS 1-0 at Ratjomose Ground. The will cemented their place at pole position with 27 points.

Bob Mafoso's charges have been enjoying a great run after last losing a league match in 2019.

Bantu have never lost a league match since Mafoso took over at the beginning of the last season. He has played 27 matches, won 25 and drawn only twice against Matlama last season.

Bantu are currently at the top enjoying a six points' lead ahead of second-placed Matlama with 21 points. Both sides have played nine games each while the rest of played 11.

Bantu are having a great run and given their quality, they stand a good chance of retaining the title.

However, I think it is too early to declare them champions as we are still in the first round. The title chase is therefore, still open and any teams like LDF, LCS and Matlama can still clinch it.

The only challenge facing the trio is lack of consistency.

Lioli, on the other hand, will need to boost their squad when the transfer period opens for them to challenge for the title.

Tse Nala have a thin squad and that is affecting them as the league matches are congested. They must therefore, sign at least three quality players to help their experienced coach Mosholi Mokhothu, who has previously won the title in Lioli and LCS colours.

Bantu they have an upper hand of course, because they boast of a quality squad. They are also collecting points consistently.

History has proven that the second round of the season and if a team fails to collect points in the first round, life becomes difficult. This because most sides will be fighting for different targets while others will be fighting for survival in the league.

What might affect Bantu again is that they have many players in the national team and it is highly possible that when Likuena leaves for COSAFA next month, Bantu will have to take a break for the league.

This will give other teams a chance to close the gap. That may lead to the current leaders playing their catch-up games under pressure.

While these are some of the factors that might affect Bantu, the other teams must rise to the occasion.

Bantu have already beaten Lioli and LCS and they will be playing Matlama this weekend while they are yet to face LDF.

Yes, they stand a good chance of winning their fifth title but it is still too early now and the race is still wide open.

