Gambia: GFF 1st Div. Update - Fortune Return to Winning Ways, Brikama Utd Held Again

Fortune FC continued their lead at the top of the standings in the country's topflight league after defeating BK Milan team 2-0, while Brikama United were again held to a 1-1 draw by Tallinding United in the week-20 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League played at the Independence Stadium over the weekend.

Ebou Sanyang and Ensa Keita scored for Fortune FC as they beat B.K. Milan 2-0 in the earlier game on Friday.

Petroleum Boys, Fortune FC have now established a 10-point advantage over second place Elite United ahead of their week-20 fixture with Wallidan at the Independence Stadium on Monday.

The Farato-based team has now collected 42 points but a win for Elite United today would see them close the gap to 7th points on the 14-team table.

Earlier, on Thursday, Marimoo beat The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 2-0.

Ousman Faal opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the first half before Mamgorr Mboob scored the second goal in the 47th minute for Marimoo FC.

The win moved Manjai-based team, Marimoo to 9th position with 21 points, while the Khaki Boys, GAF dropped to 6 position with 27 points.

Brikama United were held to another 1-1 draw by Tallinding United in the earlier game played on Thursday.

Ebrima Badjie scored for Brikama United in the 30th minutes, while Muhammed Sawaneh levelled the scores for Tallinding United in the 74th minute before they were reduced to 10-man in the 83rd minute.

The result maintained Brikama United to 3rd position with 32 points, leveled with Elite United who have a game-in-hand, while 10-man Tallinding United sit 11th position with 19 points.

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) were held to a one-all draw by arch rivals Waa Banjul.

Ferry Boys, GPA opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the game, while Muhammed Manjang equalised for Waa Banjul in the 83rd minute.

GPA sit 5th position with 27 points, one point ahead of Waa Banjul who occupy 7th position with 26 points.

Real de Banjul defeated Hawks FC 1-0 in a game played at Live Your Dream Football Complex at Basori on Saturday.

Mustapha Jallow scored the game's only goal for the City Boys in the 11th minute of the game.

The triumph maintained Real de Banjul in 4th position with 32 points, leveled with Elite United and Brikama United, while Hawks dropped to 10th position with 20 points.

Elite United will battle it out with Wallidan at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yumdum on Monday.