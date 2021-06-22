Gambia Beach Volleyball Teams Aim to Book Tokyo Ticket in Morocco

The Gambia men and women beach volleyball teams had made their final touches on training, with the aim of booking their tickets to the Tokyo Olympic Games during the Beach Volleyball Continental Cup Olympics qualifiers in Morocco.

The Continental Cup tournament which begins today, Monday 21st June 2021 is used as the qualifying round for teams into the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

The Gambian teams under the guidance of head Coach Pa Baboucarr Barrow, left the shores of the country on Saturday to Morocco with hope that they will break the duck in the Moroccan City of Agadir to secure their place in the Olympic Games.

"Other teams have improved and done well, but it is down to our own preparations and how we have strengthened the team. Competition is good and we always expect tough challenge each year," said Barrow.

"I know there will be other teams, but we have done our homework and believe we will get to the finals. Whoever we meet there will mean nothing to us as long as they stand in our path to the title we will crush them," he warned.