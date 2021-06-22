Gambia Beach Volleyball Teams Aim to Book Tokyo Ticket in Morocco

21 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia men and women beach volleyball teams had made their final touches on training, with the aim of booking their tickets to the Tokyo Olympic Games during the Beach Volleyball Continental Cup Olympics qualifiers in Morocco.

The Continental Cup tournament which begins today, Monday 21st June 2021 is used as the qualifying round for teams into the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

The Gambian teams under the guidance of head Coach Pa Baboucarr Barrow, left the shores of the country on Saturday to Morocco with hope that they will break the duck in the Moroccan City of Agadir to secure their place in the Olympic Games.

"Other teams have improved and done well, but it is down to our own preparations and how we have strengthened the team. Competition is good and we always expect tough challenge each year," said Barrow.

"I know there will be other teams, but we have done our homework and believe we will get to the finals. Whoever we meet there will mean nothing to us as long as they stand in our path to the title we will crush them," he warned.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X