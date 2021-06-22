Gambia: Jam City Stun Samger in 2nd Division League

Jam City last Thursday stunned Samger 3-2 in their week twenty-three fixture of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division Two League played at the Real De Banjul Football Field at Basori.

The Jambanjelly based-team required a victory to bounce back in the country's second tier after losing to Steve Biko 5-0 and B4 Kiang West 4-3 before clashing with Samger, who are contending for promotion to the first division league next season.

Jam City scored three goals to grip a slender win over Samger to keep their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

Samger notched in two goals, which eventually proved to be a consolation for the Academy boys.

Jam City now secured 39 points after twenty-three league outings, Samger is with 46 points in twenty-three league matches.