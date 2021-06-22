Gambia: Jam City Stun Samger in 2nd Division League

21 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City last Thursday stunned Samger 3-2 in their week twenty-three fixture of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation GFF Division Two League played at the Real De Banjul Football Field at Basori.

The Jambanjelly based-team required a victory to bounce back in the country's second tier after losing to Steve Biko 5-0 and B4 Kiang West 4-3 before clashing with Samger, who are contending for promotion to the first division league next season.

Jam City scored three goals to grip a slender win over Samger to keep their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

Samger notched in two goals, which eventually proved to be a consolation for the Academy boys.

Jam City now secured 39 points after twenty-three league outings, Samger is with 46 points in twenty-three league matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X