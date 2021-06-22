Tanzania: Five Perish in Morogoro Deadly Crash

22 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By John Nditi

Five people, including three men and two women, died on the spot at Nanenane in Morogoro Region on Monday night when a commuter bus heading to Mbeya hit two vehicles.

According to preliminary Police report, Toyota Coaster with registration number T 689 DUK travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya hit a small vehicle 'Cresta' with registration T. 563 ASA before colliding with a lorry.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander, Fortunatus Muslim said the accident occurred in the midnight along Dar es Salaam-Morogoro Road.

He added that survivors were rushed to various health facilities located in Morogoro Municipality.

Explaining the source of the accident, the Regional Police boss said the deadly accident occurred when a commuter's driver decided to overtake other vehicles without taking precaution.

