Tanzania: Taskforce Formed to Curb Fuel Pipeline Tampering

22 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

DAYS are numbered for people who tamper with underground oil pipeline of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to steal fuel.

Dar es Salaam regional authorities have laid down strategies to permanently end fuel pipeline tampering which cause a loss of about 100m/- daily and 3bn/- in every month.

The crime also poses serious safety risks since petroleum products are explosives.

It was revealed that some crooks were siphoning fuel from the pipeline passes from the Dar es Salaam Port to distribute fuel to different deports.

Considering magnitude of the problem, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makala convened a meeting yesterday and formed a task force that involves all security organs to go and physically investigate a whole pipeline.

He said the team will inspect all houses located near the pipeline because it has been learnt that such theft is done within nearby houses.

"I call upon all house owners to accord cooperation to the team. This operation is for 10 days. I ask all those who have connected their pipes to the fuel pipeline to surrender themselves to Regional Police Commander because we know that it is now too late to disconnect, they will be caught," Mr Makala warned.

He stressed that stern measures would be taken against the culprits.

On other had the meeting resolved that TPA should to deploy digital methods for monitoring the pipeline and be able to detect when it is tampered with.

Mr Makalla further said importers also have a duty to fix flow meters at their fuel deports to check the amount of fuel received from the port.

During an inspection last week by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner and security forces in Kigamboni District, it was established that some houses had underground pipes connected to the TPA's oil pipeline.

The Police force in the city arrested 15 suspects and investigations were on going.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, the Regional Commissioner said the matter was a big sabotage to oil pipeline infrastructures.

"It appears that this network is big, I direct the police to identify all people involved to ensure that we arrest everyone involved in the network,"

