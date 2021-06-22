Tanzania: Yanga Will Not Surrender Title Race

FOLLOWING a miraculous 3-2 victory against Mwadui FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, Young Africans skipper Bakari Mwamnyeto has refused to surrender on title race.

Yanga came from behind twice before scoring the winning goal in the last minute of the additional time to grab maximum three points from the relegated Mwadui, who gave the hosts a rough ride.

A last gasp strike by substitute Waziri Junior helped to revive Yanga's hopes to lift the campaign's Mainland Premier League title even though the marathon is yet to be completed.

The victory propelled Yanga to 67 points from 31 outings, and cut the gap with league leaders and defending champions to three points. Simba sit top of the 18-team pile with 70 points from 28 matches and they need just two wins to retain the title for the fourth season in a row.

At a post-match briefing, Mwamnyeto admitted that the game was tough contrary to what they expected.

"It was really a difficult match but we are thankful to collect maximum three points. I think we were overconfident that is why things were not such easy for us," he said.

On his part, the match winner Junior called on many Yanga fans to flock at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora on Friday, as they face Biashara United in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinal battle.

In the same token, Mwadui Captain Jackson Shiga said defensive errors they made in the additional time of the encounter gave a room for Yanga to capitalise and win the match

"I want to laud our opponents for showing maturity in football, as they kept fighting until the last drop without giving up. For us, the team is relegated but I'm sure that some players will join other top flight league teams hence they will continue to appear in the contest next season," he said.

It was Aniceth Revocatus, who opened the score sheet for Mwadui in the 7th minute of the first half courtesy of a free header, which was repaid back in the 22nd minute by Mwamnyeto.

As this was not enough, Revocatus completed his brace in the 65th minute, when he fired from a distance, beating Yanga shot-stopper Farouk Shikalo to make the game 2-1.

From then, time was running fast for the hosting team as most of their attempts to put the scoreboard level ended in jeopardy forcing Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi to bring on board Yacouba Sogne for Fiston Abdulrazack and later Saido Ntibazonkiza was benched for match winner Junior.

The two substitutions proved fruitful for Nabi, as they scored decisive goals to keep them alive in the tense title chase.

Though already confirmed relegated, the Shinyanga based club played as if it was their last match to play on earth succeeding to trouble the hosts in both halves of the encounter.