Lesotho: Linare Continues Impressive Run

LINARE continued with their impressive run edging Lifofane 0-1 in a Vodacom Premier League match at Butha-Buthe Pitso Ground on Sunday.

This was Linare's fourth win in a row.

Pheello Sephooana was on target for Tebogo Moloi's charges and his goal helped his side move one step up to seventh in the table with 17 points.

Linare had a slow start to the season only winning one of six and drawing two. The management then fired assistant coaches Moses Ramafole, Molefi Mosebo and Tatolo Mphuting.

Since the departure of the trio, Tse Tala has been winning beating the likes of Matlama.

Likhopo also edged strugglers Manonyane 2-1 at LCS Ground thanks to goals from Leluma Posholi and Moetsuoa Mokhejane. Bokang Matobo scored Manonyane's consolation goal.

Likhopo moved two steps up to 12th position with nine points after 11 matches.

Manonyane, who are yet to win since the resumption of the league, dropped one step 13th with seven points.

In Maputsoe, Lioli were edged 0-1 by Kick4Life.

Tanki Seoli scored for Kick4Life helping his side move two up to ninth with 16 points from 11 matches. Lioli slid out of the top four to fifth with 17 points.

Sefotha-fotha continued their winless streak after being held to a one-all stalemate by Swallows. Relebohile Ramahlele scored for Swallows while Ntoa Mphale scored for Sefotha-fotha.

Sefotha-fotha remained anchored at the bottom with four points while Swallows are third from bottom with eight points.

Matlama registered a 0-2 win over the rookies CCX in Hlotse to remain in the title chase. The side is second with 21 points from nine matches.

Jane Thabantšo and Thabo Matšoele were on target for Tse Putsoa as CCX dropped one step to 11th with 13 points from 11 matches.

LDF were handed Lijabatho a 3-1 drubbing in Morija.

Mojela Letsie, Bonang Mohapi and Tšepo Toloane were on target for the army side to cancel Tšepang Ntsenyane's early strike. LDF remain third with 21 points from 10 matches while Lijabatho dropped two to eighth with 18 points.

In the first of a double header at LCS, LMPS squeezed one goal past Liphakoe. Tanki Makhele scored for LMPS. The win saw Seephephe Matete's side jumping three up into fourth with 18 points from 11 matches.

Liphakoe, on the other hand, dropped one step down to 10th with 13 points from 11 matches.

Bantu extended their winning run beating LCS 1-0 at Ratjomose Ground. Lazola Tjokotjokwana's lone goal was enough to see A Matšo Matebele cementing their place at the summit of the table with 27 points while LCS dropped to sixth with 17 points.