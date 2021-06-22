Rwanda: Hoops - We Still Have Work to Do - Patriots Coach Olouch

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH Bernard 'Ben' Olouch has challenged his side to stay focused ahead of the second round of the national basketball league that resumes on Sunday.

The defending champions finished top of Group A table with 12 points after winning all its fixtures in the first leg of the league.

"I am happy that we finished the first leg by winning all games but there is still a lot of work to do, we need to stay focused," Olouch told Times Sport in an interview on Monday.

"We can do better and that's what I expect from my players in the second-leg, because we want to retain the league title," He added

Meanwhile, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball club won five games to stay on top of group B with 10 points, two points ahead of second-placed APR BBC while IPRC-Huye sits third with as many points as APR.

The second leg of the league starts on Saturday 26.