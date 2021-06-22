South Africa: State Plans Separate Trial for Gupta Accused in Free State Criminal Case

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

A separate trial is on the cards for those accused in a multimillion-rand fraud and money laundering case in the Free State, as the prosecution weighs up likely delays in extraditing the Guptas against the rights of their co-accused -- among them, Iqbal Sharma.

The National Prosecuting Authority seemingly has no intention of allowing delays that may be caused by efforts to extradite the Guptas to affect the start of a R24-million criminal case in the Free State.

It intends to apply in the coming weeks to separate the trial of their former associate Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law and three former government officials from that of their more prominent co-accused.

The Guptas are not in South Africa and the state has obtained arrest warrants for brothers Atul and Rajesh and their wives Chetali and Arti in connection with the case.

They are among a group facing charges relating to a 2011 contract awarded to Sharma's company, Nulane Investments 204, to perform due diligence on what would later become the Estina Dairy Project.

Sharma, a former Gupta associate, allegedly outsourced the job to Deloitte Consulting for R1.5-million, a fraction of what the provincial government paid Nulane. Once paid to Nulane, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

