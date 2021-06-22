Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 244 Suspects, Secures 21 Convictions in Akwa Ibom

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command, says it arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this while addressing newsmen to mark the 2021 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Uyo on Monday.

Obot said out of the 244 suspects arrested, 214 were male and 30 were female.

She said that the command secured 21 convictions while 23 cases were still pending at different Courts.

The commander added that 600kg of drug seized during the period, included cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances.

She urged stakeholders to increase sensitisation and awareness creation on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and Illicit trafficking on youths and the society.

"The data for the year under review shows that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded as compared to 562kg of drug seized between July 2019 and June 2020," she said.

Obot called on youths to desist from using drug, stressing that the consequences of drug abuse could be devastating and damaging to the body organs.

She added that impacts of illicit trafficking were severe and could lead to systemic crimes and violence in the society.

The commander appealed to all Akwa Ibom people to remain drug- free to derive optimal health, safety and security for sustained growth of socio economic development and general wellbeing.

She commended Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom for donating a brand new Toyota Hilux to support the agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year's event is; "Share Facts About Drugs, Save Lives."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X