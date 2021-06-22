Nigeria: UCH Resident Doctors Suspend Strike

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), on Monday, suspended its 51-day-old strike.

President of the association in UCH, Dr Temitope Hussein, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ibadan that the decision was reached after some of their demands had been met.

Hussein said that members of the association being owed had been paid their four months salary arrears, covering January to April.

"We will continue to put pressure on government to make sure that May salary and subsequent ones are paid.

"We will also continue to demand that members yet to be enrolled into Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) are captured," he said.

NAN reports that the association had, on May 1, embarked on indefinite strike owing to non-payment of salaries of 215 of its members.

NAN also reports that as of May 1 when the strike commenced, the concerned resident doctors were owed four months salary by the Federal Government.

The association was also protesting non-enrolment of some of its members into IPPIS, which, it said, was affecting payment of their emoluments.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X