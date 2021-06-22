Mauritius: Live Conference Organised to Celebrate World Music Day 2021

press release

A live conference was organised, last evening, by the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage, in the context of the celebrations of World Music Day 2021, at Serge Constantin Theatre in Vacoas. The conference aimed at enabling participants to intervene on different themes, among which, the evolution of music, music in the digital era and the future of the music industry.

In his message, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, highlighted that, once again, World Music Day is being celebrated without any public gathering due to the sanitary situation in the country. He recalled that the creative sector has greatly been affected since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to, amongst others, restrictions on artistic and cultural activities in a bid to protect the population and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister Teeluck underlined that, despite no gatherings being organised, artists found innovative ways so as to adapt to the current situation and were resilient by using other platforms to showcase their talents. He added that one of the reasons for which the Ministry organised this conference was to enable different speakers from the creative sector to discuss about the history and evolution of music in Mauritius, as well as the future of the music industry in the digital era.

This virtual meeting, underscored the Minister, will be kept as a periodic event in view of setting up a platform where artists can showcase their talents and discuss about the creative sector to enable it to evolve. Government, he pointed out, is sensitive to artists' demands and reckons that many artists faced difficulties with the two lockdown periods and as such an action and support plan has been reintroduced for artists this year.

The Minister emphasised that more than 1,300 artists have benefited from the first Action Plan, for which an amount of Rs 13 million have been disbursed. As for the new Support Plan, comprising seven different schemes, a sum of Rs 9 million has already been earmarked as financial support for artists, he stated.

Furthermore, Minister Teeluck recalled that the Status of Artists Bill is being elaborated and, following consultation with relevant stakeholders, will soon be introduced in the National Assembly. He also dwelt on the auditing exercise currently being undertaken at the Mauritius Society of Authors so as to better serve artists' interests.