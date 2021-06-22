Mauritius: Covid-19 - Active Cases Is At 380

press release

The country has 380 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 38 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness carried out 1 402 PCR tests as at 18 00hrs today.

The results are as follows:

- Two patients were tested positive on Day 7 in quarantine. The persons were negative on admission.

- One case was registered during a routine test. The person is a staff of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and a resident of Pailles.

- Two cases were recorded following ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. They were in quarantine on Day 0.

1 157 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and, 760 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.