Mauritius: Covid-19 - Active Cases Is At 380

21 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The country has 380 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 38 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness carried out 1 402 PCR tests as at 18 00hrs today.

The results are as follows:

- Two patients were tested positive on Day 7 in quarantine. The persons were negative on admission.

- One case was registered during a routine test. The person is a staff of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and a resident of Pailles.

- Two cases were recorded following ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. They were in quarantine on Day 0.

1 157 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and, 760 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X