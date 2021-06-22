Mauritius: Covid-19 - Twelve Cases Detected By the Ministry of Health and Wellness

press release

A total of 2 794 PCR tests were conducted yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The results were obtained late in the evening.

They are as follows:

- 10 cases were detected through ongoing Contact Tracing exercises.

- One case was detected during routine screening test. It is a staff of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Investigations to establish the epidemiological link are ongoing.

- One case has been detected at COVID-19 Testing Centre of Dr. A.G. Jeetoo Hospital. The patient is a resident of Pailles. The epidemiological link to the patient has already been established.

1 169 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and as of yesterday afternoon, 760 of them considered cured, were able to return home.

There are currently 392 active cases of COVID-19 in the country and as of this morning, only 38 of them had been admitted to New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing co-morbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical supervision.