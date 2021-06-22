Mauritius: Covid-19 - Twelve Cases Detected By the Ministry of Health and Wellness

22 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A total of 2 794 PCR tests were conducted yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The results were obtained late in the evening.

They are as follows:

- 10 cases were detected through ongoing Contact Tracing exercises.

- One case was detected during routine screening test. It is a staff of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Investigations to establish the epidemiological link are ongoing.

- One case has been detected at COVID-19 Testing Centre of Dr. A.G. Jeetoo Hospital. The patient is a resident of Pailles. The epidemiological link to the patient has already been established.

1 169 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and as of yesterday afternoon, 760 of them considered cured, were able to return home.

There are currently 392 active cases of COVID-19 in the country and as of this morning, only 38 of them had been admitted to New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing co-morbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical supervision.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X