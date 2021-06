Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Jendouba reported 3 more COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 332 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The local health directorate in Jendouba also announced that 67 further infections had been detected from 248 conducted tests, taking the caseload to 6,055.

88 patients are currently staying at the region's various hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition.