Mauritius: Budget 2021-22 Constitutes a Roadmap for a Quick and Effective Way Out of the Covid-19 Crisis, Says Finance Mi

press release

Budget 2021-22 constitutes a roadmap for a quick and effective way out of the COVID-19 crisis, with the creation of economic growth, social resilience and sustainable development at the heart of it.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, made this statement this afternoon, in the National Assembly.

Our common goal, he said, is that of ensuring economic recovery, social justice, and the greening of our ecosystem.

Dr Renganaden Padayachy noted that the measures announced in the budget were favourably received by the citizens of the country and thanked all Mauritians for their support. We must now work together to implement this strategy, he said, while stressing that the determination of the Government and the support of the population constitute the basis of the solid partnership which will ensure our success.

We are a progressive Government which serves the interests of the people, by protecting and preserving the economic and social interests of all citizens, by paying particular attention to improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable, stated the Finance Minister.

He recalled that the Budget 2021-22 was elaborated following various consultations with a diverse range of stakeholders. We all agreed on the need for a recovery plan, reviving the productive sectors of our economy, creating new areas of growth and ensuring more resilience in all spheres of the economy.

According to Minister Padayachy, the philosophy of recovery, revival and resilience is what will prevent our country from plummeting into unemployment, bankruptcy, and economic and social poverty.

The Minister underpinned the main axes of the Budget, namely:

Trigger a positive economic growth;

Ensure an economic recovery that creates jobs, contributes to lower unemployment, increases per capita income;

Improve the competitiveness of the economy, diversify our economic base, promote green economy and new technology;

Ensure robust and sustainable growth and a recovery that looks beyond the COVID-19 pandemic for a better economic future; and

Recovery based on a new economic architecture with more investment from both the public and private sectors.