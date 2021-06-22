Nigeria: PDP Has No Effective Alternative to Current War Against Insecurity - APC Chieftain

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Cross River State, Chief Chris Agara, said the People's Democratic Parry, PDP, has not proffered any effective alternative to the fight against insecurity outside releasing press statements criticising the government on state insecurity in parts of the country.

Chief Agara who defected to the APC recently told Vanguard in a phone interview that if the PDP had a credible solution to combating insecurity apart from making press statements they would have come forward with such alternative plan which is more effective than mere arm chair criticism.

"We expected that the PDP would have come out with their own security arrangement which is better; it is one thing to say something and another to put forward a plan which is better".

He said he opted to go to the APC to join forces with those in the party to address the security challenges and other pressing issues in the country outside merely finding faults in what the federal government is doing.

He accused the PDP of operating a closed system which new entrants cannot find space and that forecloses the chances of those seeking to contest election on its platform.

"When you look at the PDP, people who are there are not ready to give space to aspiring people to express themselves and talk about representing the people or seek to be elected and that is not democracy"

Earlier in rally at his Ntansele ward, Ikom Local Government Area to announce his defection and support for the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Ben Ayade, the towering political figure told the mammoth crowd that it became imperative for him to move from the PDP to the APC in the light of current political developments in the state and country at large.

"My decision is orchestrated by the need to play my role in propelling the state towards the direction of development and a platform that is progress oriented which has been kick- started by the noble efgort of our governor"

He said change is the only constant thing and anyone who does not embrace stands the risk of being left behind.

"We as a people have been in PDP since 2019 and all these while we have made significant contributions towards the growth of the party but as a people, we have not received a fair share to prove our commitment and loyalty to and in the circumstance, it is only proper that we seek another platform to actualise needed benefits of democracy."

He noted that with the massive support the decision of the governor to move to the APC has received across the state it is evident that election will be a walk over in the state in favour of APC

He said Senator Ayade has shown rare courage and foresight in establishing industries that will not only stand the test of time but also boost the revenue base of the state.

The political bigwig stated that Ayade has birthed visionary leadership in the state which has benefitted millions of people through job creation and economic empowerment.

He assured the people of Ntansele , Ikom and ebtire state of continued support and developmental projects which will enhance their economic status and living standard.

