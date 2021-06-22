Angola: President Lourenço Leaves for New York

21 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço left this Monday afternoon for New York, U.S.A, where he is to participate in the special session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in the Central African Republic (C.A.R).

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in the country's capital, João Lourenço was bid farewell by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, government officials and presidential aides.

The Angolan statesman is to attend the meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

According to the President's Press office chief, Luís Fernando, while in New York João Lourenço is to carry out contacts relating to African diplomacy, peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.

Angola took over the chair of the ICGLR in November 2020.

On Wednesday, at the meeting of the UN Security Council, João Lourenço is to present a communication on what is being done by the Angolan presidency of the ICGLR, towards the mobilisation of support for security and peace in the Central African Republic.

