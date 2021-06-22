Liberia: Ambassador Karishma Pelham-Raad Criticizes Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, Identifies With Old Road Intellectual Forum

Monrovia — Top radio personality Amb. Karishma Pelham-Raad has sharply criticized Rep. Yekeh Kolubah of Montserrado County District #10 over his 'poor performance' at the Legislature.

Rep. Kolubah of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) was suspended by the Plenary of the House of Representatives for "constantly insulting President George Weah and exposing the House to public ridicule."

Why he enjoys support from the opposition and some members of his constituency for his staunch stance against President Weah and his government, he has also come under barrage of criticisms from residents of District #10 "for neglecting them."

Amb. Pelham-Raad [well known as Karishma], a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), who has declared her intention to contest for the district representative seat comes 2023 said the lawmaker has miserably failed to perform his duty as a Representative of the people.

"We currently have a lawmaker who does not represent the interest of the people," Amb. Karishma said when she appeared as a guest at the Old Road Center for Intellectual Discourse (ORCID) over the weekend.

"We need a proper representation. We need someone who can be a proper representative of the people; talk for the people and lobbies for the people. That is why we are entering the race. We are underrepresented as a district and there is no sign that our lawmaker will improve," she said when asked what prompted her decision to contest.

'Entertainment and Ecotourism Sectors: Best Way for Economic Boost'

Speaking further at the intellectual forum, the Montserrado County District #10 Representative Aspirant stressed the need for more support to the entertainment and ecotourism sectors in Liberia.

She said Liberia, with its beautiful landscape, rich biodiversity and culture, as well as talents, could generate more revenue that could spur economic growth if the sectors were prioritized.

She promised to lead a campaign to galvanized more support to improve the sector, and work in the interest of the youth.

"The Young people need to be represented at the Legislature. And if given the opportunity, I look forward to pushing for support to the entertainment and ecotourism sectors."

"They have the potential to generate huge income in revenue just like other African countries are doing. The entertainment and ecotourism sectors are two main areas that need concentration to boost revenue generation that will spur development."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She noted that one of her key pillars is education, and called for a collaborative effort to upgrade the two public schools in the district to high school status. She said education, both academic and vocational is the way for young people.

She thanked members of ORCID for the invitation and donated a DSTV set to the forum as her initial contribution to keeping the forum members active and updated with current events.

She called on the young people to use the platform to promote peace, freedom of speech and refrain from violence.

Ambassador Karishma, a strong supporter of the CDC is a prominent resident of Montserado County District #10 and the Chief Executive Officer of 'Her Royal Highness (HRH) Charity Foundation'.

In March this year, the humanitarian-cum-politician declared her intention to contest the district's representative seat. Since the pronouncement, she continues to get support from across the district.