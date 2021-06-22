Liberia: U.S Government Enhances AFL Capacity, Donates Huge Equipment to Liberia Coast Guard

Barclay Training Center — The US Government has donated a huge consignment of equipment value over One Hundred Thirteen Thousand United States Dollars (113,000.00 USD) to the Liberia Coast Guard to enhance its operational capacity. The items donated include five 40 Horse-power Mercury Engines and assorted spare parts for the Liberia Coast Guard operational boats.

Making the donation on Thursday, June 17, 2021, the United States Ambassador accredited to Monrovia, H. E. Michael A. McCarthy, said the donation is intended to increase the operational readiness of the Liberian Coast Guard.

According to him, the postwar Liberian Coast Guard Unit of the Armed Forces of Liberia was activated in 2010 based on a 2007 agreement between the US Government and the Government of Liberia to develop a specialized unit within the AFL to provide maritime security for the Government and people of Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy noted that since the activation of the Coast Unit of the AFL, the United States Government has spent over Three Million United States dollars (3,000,000 USD) on the development of the necessary Coast Guard infrastructures at the Coast Guard Base and at the Port of Buchanan.

The US Ambassador asserted that the US has also provided several training opportunities for personnel of the Liberian Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of Liberia, adding that the US government remains supportive of the activities and professional development of the AFL and the Liberian Coast Guard.

Receiving the donation on behalf the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Deputy Minister for Operations, Honorable Prince K. Vincent, praised the US Government for its continual support to the Ministry National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia over the years in the areas of trainings, equipping and mentoring that have strengthened the professionalism of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia and staffers of the Ministry of National Defense, adding that the Government and the people of Liberia remains grateful to the people and the Government of the United States for the unwavering goodwill.

The Deputy Defense Boss for Operations used the occasion to appeal to the Government of the United States to provide more training opportunities for personnel of Central Administration and the Armed Forces of Liberia. He said he looked forward to re-energizing all of the programs within the defense sector for the benefit of the AFL and staffers of the Ministry of National Defense.

With the growing wave of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, the donation will enhance Liberia Coast Guard capability in responding to illegal activities on the Liberia's territorial waters.