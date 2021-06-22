Liberia: Bong Records Three Confirmed Covid-19 Cases - One Reported Dead

Gbarnga, Bong County — A further two deaths and seven new cases of Covid-19 were reported by Bong County Health Team on Monday evening, as the County Health Officer Dr. Jonathan Flomo warned there was no room for complacency in the approach to the virus.

This brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the county to five since the pandemic resurfaced and to 61 the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

As of 6pm Monday, seven Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which six are in the Treatment Unit in Phebe. There have been over eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, FrontPageAfrica understands.

Dr Flomo told FrontPageAfrica: "There is no room for complacency in our response to Covid-19.

"When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high-risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas."

Dr Flomo reiterated the importance of hand-washing after going shopping or being outdoors.

"For those of us who cannot work from home, the wearing of a face covering is now advised when moving around busy indoor workplaces and in communal work areas. If you are planning to travel around, consider first whether it is absolutely necessary to travel.

"Your individual actions are vital to our national effort to suppress the transmission of this disease," Dr Flomo added.

Given the spike in Covid-19 cases, the leadership of Bong County in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Bong County Health Team concluded a meeting Monday and reached at a decision to reduce gathering sizes, and that entrainment areas be closed by 9pm.

According to Superintendent Esther Walker, the decision is intended to contain the spread of coronavirus.