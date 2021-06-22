Liberia: CSOs Human Rights Advocacy Platform Wants All Seven Commissioners of INCHR Appointed

22 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia has welcomed the appointment of the chairperson and four commissioners to the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR). The 2005 Act creating the INCHR, required seven commissioners including the Chairperson thereby completing the composition of members of the Commission's Board.

The rights group has, however, called on President George Weah to complete the appointment of the remaining two commissioners to the INCHR in full adherence to the 2005 Act.

"The CSOs Human Rights Advocacy Platform congratulates the Chairperson and all 4 Commissioners appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia to the INCHR in line with the Act of 2005. The Platform see your appointment as a positive step in ensuring the promotion and protection of human rights for all in Liberia," the group stated in a press statement over the weekend.

According to them, given the role played by the Commission over the years and the many negative reports coming from the Commission coupled with the Commission's less visibility and cold relation with the CSOs community, they challenge the appointed Chairperson and commissioners to raise the Commission's profile by increasing the commission's visibility, relation and interaction with the CSOs community, and exhibit a more proactive response to human rights issues and concerns.

"The CSO Platform wishes to caution the chairperson and commissioners while awaiting your confirmation at the Liberian Senate, that the commission under your watch will not be a sleepy and toothless bulldog, but a robust commission that will rise to the occasion in raising its antennae on human rights at all time without interference," they averred.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X