Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Jibes At MDC Lawyers Over Malaba Ouster Bid

MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has mocked Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika for challenging the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba's term of office by another five years saying the top judge will serve his new tenure without further disturbance.

Mwonzora, a lawyer, was speaking in an interview with a local online publication.

Kika, also a lawyer, took the bold decision last month, and the High Court granted his prayers.

However, government appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court.

While the appeal is yet to be heard, Mwonzora has taken a dig at MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti and the party's lawyer Thabani Mpofu who represented Kika in his High Court application.

Mwonzora said Biti and Mpofu misled Kika, who cited as respondents, all the Constitutional and Supreme Court judges which made them conflicted and unfit to hear the matter.

"Unfortunately, I don't know what was in the head of these lawyers," Mwonzora said, "they were aiming at one person, the Chief Justice but they ended up suing all the judges of the Supreme Court, all the judges of the Constitutional Court.

"What that means is that the appeal now in the Supreme Court has no judge who can hear it because all the judges are conflicted. So, what does that mean, it is going to stay there in the registry. It will rot and probably Malaba will finish the five years anywhere."

Mwonzora added that Kika's High Court triumph on 15 May 2021 cannot be sustained as the case will collapse.

"I have also seen that the gentleman (Kika) has withdrawn one of his applications against Chief Justice Malaba. So, as a lawyer, I can tell you the case is not going anywhere."

Mwonzora last week met Mnangagwa with details of the meeting reportedly centring around by-elections and dialogue.

Media reports claimed the Nyanga senator pleaded with Mnangagwa to further delay by-elections so that his party remained relevant in Zimbabwean politics.