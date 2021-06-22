Zimbabwe: Man Bashes, Kills 'Cheating' Ex

A Rusape man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and killed his former live-in girlfriend he was accusing of infidelity.

The suspect, Shadreck Murimi (40) of Bwanya village, Chief Makoni, Rusape has since appeared before local magistrate Gift Manyika facing murder.

Murimi was denied bail and remanded in custody.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court since he was facing serious charges.

In denying him bail, magistrate Manyika said Murimi had a pending court case and was likely to abscond due to the gravity of the matter and also was of no fixed abode.

Prosecutor Joice Tinarwo told court that on June 6 this year, Murimi and the now deceased Bester Zamba were having a beer drink at Muchida Mufaro bottle at St Theresa Business centre, Rusape.

The suspect reportedly cohabitated with Zamba with the pair having had two children from previous relationships.

Whilst they were partaking beer, court heard, a misunderstanding arose after Murimi accused his now late lover of infidelity.

Murimi started assaulting Zamba with the now deceased sustaining an injury as a result of the abuse.

Fellow patrons in the bar restrained the suspect from further assaulting Zamba who reportedly left the drinking hole with the suspect following her.

It is further alleged that on the same day at around 1900hrs, the suspect filled a 'scud' container with some water which he took to a gum plantation to wash his now deceased lover's face which was bleeding.

The incident was witnessed by a Mathew Tsandukwa who was assisting with a torch.

The court was further told that on the same day after bottle stores had closed, the suspect was seen by Nomore Murimi and Ngwarayi Agoneka who were leaving the business centre assaulting his lover again using a switch.

Murimi was reportedly accusing the woman of refusing to leave the business centre to look after his children.

Nomore and Agonekwa managed to restrain the suspect after which the pair left the feuding couple together.

On June 7, at around 0730 hours, the now deceased's dead body was identified along a footpath by one Chipo Chimusoro who advised other villagers of the shock sight.

A report was made to police who attended the scene and recovered switches which were allegedly used to assault the deceased.

The body of the deceased was taken to Rusape District Hospital for postmortem, which was conducted by Dr Tendai Nyatesa concluding that the death was due to shock trauma.

The suspect, who was on the run, was arrested on June 11 by police.

The postmortem report and switches recovered at the scene were produced in court as exhibits.